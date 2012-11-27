Suffolk reports 6th human West Nile case

The Suffolk County Health Department reported Monday its sixth human case of West Nile virus.

The Brookhaven Town resident, who is older than 50, "was ill at the end of August but was never hospitalized and fully recovered," the health department said in a news release.

Of the other five people stricken by West Nile in the county, all in various stages of recovery, one is an Islip Town resident older than 55; two are Town of Babylon residents younger than 55; one is a Huntington resident older than 55; and one is a Brookhaven resident younger than 55.

Another eight cases in Suffolk are considered probable, and the department is awaiting further information on them from the New York State Department of Health, officials said.

As of Monday, Nassau County had 14 confirmed human cases, including one that was reported earlier of an elderly Oyster Bay resident who died, according to the county heath department.

Following New York State Health Department guidelines, Nassau and Suffolk do not release potentially identifying details, such as age and specific community, about people who contract the virus, officials said.

The virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.