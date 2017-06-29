Tides Beach, Shirley Beach closed to swimmers, health officials say

Two beaches in Suffolk County have been closed to swimming because of bacteria-contaminated water, health officials said Monday.

Tides Beach in Rocky Point and Shirley Beach in Shirley have bacterial levels that exceed acceptable standards, officials said.

Beach Road Beach in Rocky Point and Copiague Harbor Beach in Copiague remain closed for the same reason.

Swimming in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, Dr. James Tomarken, Suffolk County commissioner of health, said in a news release.

Beaches will reopen after testing shows bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches in Suffolk, call the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822.