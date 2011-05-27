Summertime feet: Watch out for flip-flops

With the pleasures of summer come some traditional hazards, like sunburn.

Consider adding flip-flop-related injuries to the list.

Though flip-flops and sandals may look perfectly harmless (not to mention stylish), foot experts say they can spell big trouble for your feet.

"From a podiatry perspective, it's difficult to advocate most popular flip-flops," said Dr. Karen Langone, a Southampton foot doctor and president of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine. "We see a lot of traumatic injuries: Someone stubs their toe or catches their foot going up a curb and tears off the nail. Or puncture wounds go right through the shoe."

She described wearing flip-flops as "similar to being barefoot in your backyard: You're much more prone to whatever nature throws your way."

If you do want to wear flip-flops, though, the experts say to pick them with care and test them out before you buy.

"They shouldn't bend or twist easily, and they should only bend at the ball of the foot," said Dr. Neal Houslanger, a podiatrist in Huntington and Patchogue. "You want a flip-flop that is not completely flat. It should have a sort of arch support to cushion the way that you walk."

Also remember that flip-flops aren't designed to be worn everywhere.

"Don't wear them doing yard work, for sports or for long walks, since they don't have support or protection," Houslanger said. Around the pool or the beach is OK, but he warned that rubber material can cause blisters. Leather is better.

Flip-flops and sandals also call out for extra protection. Because they expose feet to the elements, slathering on sunscreen is advised, as is some type of safeguard against athlete's foot and toenail fungus.

Langone recommends using an over-the-counter antifungal treatment as a preventive to ward off athlete's foot, which can be easily picked up around a pool or in a locker room. Swim shoes, also known as fin socks, may be a better bet than flip-flops in such locations because they cover the foot.

She also urges getting help quickly if any hint of toenail fungus appears because the condition is very difficult to treat once it's been around for a while.

"Once you start to see the nails changing, you have to get on it right away and not neglect it," Langone said.

And for those who think sandals aren't an option for them, she suggested it might be time to think custom-made. For instance, people who use orthotic inserts to help their feet adjust to shoes can have their foot doctor order sandals designed specifically for their feet with an orthotic built in.