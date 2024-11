This Thanksgiving, Kenneth Spaeth, a retired NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder, is giving thanks for a new kidney, one that was donated to him by a Yaphank volunteer firefighter who passed away in May. NewsdayTV’s Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez; Randee Daddona; Photo credit:Ccourtesy Nechel Spaeth; Thomas A. Ferrara