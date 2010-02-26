The benefits of high-intensity interval training
High-intensity interval training means short, give-it-your-all sprints followed by less demanding recovery periods.
Here's why you should incorporate it into your exercise routine:
STRENGTHEN YOUR HEART
Compared to moderate exercise, HIIT is better at reversing risk factors that contribute to metabolic syndrome - a combination of high blood pressure and cholesterol, abdominal obesity, and insulin resistance that increases your odds of a heart attack or diabetes.
GET HAPPY
In research comparing three styles of exercise - steady state, intervals, and an uphill bout to exhaustion - intervals boosted mood the most, inducing a sense of well-being and reducing stress.
GET IN SHAPE FASTER
HIIT whips you into shape faster than other kinds of cardio by boosting your "VO2 max," the maximum amount of oxygen you use during high-intensity exertion and a measure of your cardiovascular fitness.
BURN FAT
Because HIIT's work bouts are performed at full throttle, it takes longer for your metabolism to return to its normal resting rate than with other forms of exercise. This means that up to 24 hours after you work out, you'll still be burning up to 15 percent more calories than if you hadn't exercised.