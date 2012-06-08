'The Men's Health Diet': Sex sells health

THE MEN'S HEALTH DIET:27 Days to Sculpted Abs, Maximum Muscle & Superhuman Sex!, by Stephen Perrine with Adam Bornstein, Heather Hurlock, and the editors of Men's Health. Rodale, 312 pp., $25.99.

This counterpart to the Women's Health Diet and its "Secrets of the Slim" features "Rules of the Ripped!" ("I Will Eat the Salad Even if It Makes Me Feel Girly"). Despite the language, "rules" for both sexes are pretty much the same.

As David Zinczenko, editor in chief of Men's Health, writes in the introduction, life's not only survival of the fittest. "It's the happiness of the fittest. The sexiness . . . healthfulness . . . self-confidence . . . the ka-ching of the fittest."

If motivation's an issue, read this: "Men who are obese are five times as likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction (ED) than men who are of normal weight."

THE SCOOP There's a fitness self-assessment (and "muscle system" plan), info for men in their 20s, 30s, 40s "and beyond," workouts targeting belly fat and more.

THE BOTTOM LINE There's a bonus: Tips for better sex.