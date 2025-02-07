Comptroller: 'Child care deserts' a family strain on Long Island and state

Chronically high child care costs and scant availability continue to put "a financial strain" on families across Long Island and statewide, according to a state comptroller’s office report.

The report, released Thursday, found that though New York's child care costs are among the highest in the United States, 60% of census tracts were "child care deserts" in 2023, with at least three children younger than five for every available slot in a day care or registered home-based provider.

On Long Island, 23 tracts had no child care at all, 14 had a ratio of 10 or more children to a slot, and 24 had 3 to 9.99 children per slot. The report did not identify those tracts, but previously published maps from the state’s Office of Children and Family Services show they are mostly on the East End.

Cutting into wages

According to the state Department of Labor, there were 3.7 children under six years old for every slot in Nassau and 4.2 in Suffolk.

Infant care, the most labor-intensive and expensive type of child care, cost families in Nassau and Suffolk $21,914 and $21,599, respectively. The average annual wage at roughly 1,000 child care establishments on Long Island was $31,875, less than half the annual wage for Long Islanders overall.

Sign up for the Health newsletter Get the latest stories every week about health and wellness, covering topics from medicine and mental health to updates on the coronavirus and new research. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Even with high prices, many providers operate on thin margins, with financial and regulatory pressures that make expansion or even operating at capacity challenging," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's report noted. "Staffing remains a perennial challenge, as workers receive wages and benefits lower than those offered by firms for positions that require less skill and attention."

A weakend economy

Those challenges, DiNapoli wrote in a forward, sap the state’s overall economic strength, driving down employment as parents — especially mothers — limit their work or quit jobs entirely to provide child care.

His report hailed a universal child care initiative announced in January by Gov. Kathy Hochul but said state government would still need to ensure resources were used effectively. That will include collecting better information about child care availability, making it easier for families to find care and monitoring the outcomes of spending and tax credits intended to increase the number of child care slots, according to the report.

Experts said problems if not the precise solutions, have been apparent for years.

"There’s a broken economic model of how we ... have treated child care as a private arrangement between a family and a provider, which mathematically doesn’t work for a lot of families," said Pete Nabozny, policy director of Rochester-based Children's Agenda advocacy group. In New York, "care is simultaneously too expensive for families, the industry is too low-paying to attract the workforce that is needed, and because of that they don’t have the physical infrastructure," Nabozny said.

Challenges on Long Island

While some of the biggest challenges exist in sparsely populated, less affluent upstate areas, Long Island is not immune. The state’s Child Care Assistance Program caps its income limit for family assistance at 85% of the state’s median income, ruling out many Long Islanders, Nabozny said.

Shoshana Hershkowitz, of the Empire State Campaign, a coalition of parents and educators, said the availability of affordable child care varied considerably in a region as large as Long Island. Hershkowitz cited as evidence a child care facility in Montauk that was threatened with closure last year because of financial losses.

"Thirty families would have been without a child care option anywhere near them," she said.

Nabozny favors an expanded public assistance program but said the state could start making it easier for families to apply, starting with fixing an application process that can be onerous.

"We know there are many more families that could benefit than currently are," he said.

But Ken Girardin, research director for the Albany-based fiscally conservative Empire Center for Public Policy, said while some of the state’s problems stemmed from external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and a falloff in immigration in the 2010s that cut the child care labor pool, many state interventions had "made things exponentially worse."

'No amount of money'

The state’s minimum wage increases caused some of the industry’s workforce problems, Girardin said, and popular initiatives like universal pre-K undercut the industry by diverting some four-year-olds from private to public programs. Those older children had made some care facilities financially viable because they required less hands-on supervision than toddlers and infants, he said. Also, while state subsidies had made child care more affordable for some families, according to Giradin, they also increased demand overall.

"There is no amount of money that the state can throw at this and be completely satisfied," he said.

State Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), the deputy majority leader, said that universal child care — whether free, integrated into the public school system or fee-based on a sliding scale — would need federal funding.

"There is no way the state can comprehensively fund this," she said. "This shouldn’t be a partisan issue ... We all want to see a sustainable child care system that parents can use."