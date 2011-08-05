Top Doctors: 5 fast facts on diabetes
Nearly 80 million people in the United States are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. But it's possible for many people in that group to lower the chance they will become one of the 26 million U.S. residents who have the disease.
With type 2 diabetes, the most common form, the body either does not produce enough insulin or does not use it properly. Insulin is needed for glucose, or sugar, to be converted to energy.
Here's what you should know about keeping diabetes at bay:
1. LOSE WEIGHT
"Some people are going to get diabetes, and there's not much they can do, even if they do everything right," said Dr. Lawrence E. Shapiro, chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism at Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola and a professor of medicine at Stony Brook School of Medicine. "But there are more people who can prevent or reverse it with lifestyle changes."
Losing weight should be a top priority for anyone who's overweight, Shapiro said. Diabetes has become much more common over the past 40 years, he said, and excess weight is the culprit.
2. FIND OUT IF YOU HAVE METABOLIC SYNDROME
The term describes a group of medical problems: high blood pressure, high triglycerides, low levels of "good" cholesterol, extra weight around the waist and insulin resistance, or trouble controlling blood sugar. Having three or more of these conditions greatly boosts the risk for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
"It gives a heads-up to the internist and to the patient that something should be done now while this syndrome is evolving," Shapiro said.
3. GET MONITORED MORE OFTEN IF YOU'RE AT RISK
Regular testing -- perhaps during twice-yearly rather than annual checkups -- can detect diabetes, said Dr. Leonard Gioia, chief of endocrinology at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.
4. TAKE MEDICATION, IF NECESSARY
Metformin, a drug known by a variety of brand names, is available for people who are at high risk for developing diabetes, but it's not for everyone, Gioia said. "It should probably be restricted to people who have a very high risk of diabetes, maybe because of a strong family history involving both parents or because they've had blood tests that show they're on the verge of becoming diabetic."
Metformin is inexpensive and easy to take, he said, but it can cause side effects such as diarrhea, bloating and nausea in some people. "Otherwise," he said, "it's a great drug."
5. REVERSE DIABETES IF YOU ALREADY HAVE IT
It's difficult to reverse diabetes, Gioia said, but some people have done it. Bariatric surgery, which can lead to tremendous weight loss, has eliminated diabetes in some patients, he said.
"And I can think of at least one person in my practice who basically reversed diabetes on his own," Gioia said. "He lost enough weight and came off of everything -- all the pills -- and had a resolution of diabetes."
"Does it happen often? No," he said. "Can it happen? Yes."
Endocrinologists
This is the seventh installment of a 26-week series in which Newsday presents Castle Connolly's list of top L.I. doctors. Today: endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism
