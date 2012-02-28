Union urges hearing on NUMC, North Shore

A Nassau employees union wants the county legislature to conduct hearings into Nassau University Medical Center's ties to North Shore-LIJ Health System because of fears the relationship could spell the end of the county's lone public hospital.

The Civil Service Employee Association launched a radio ad campaign three weeks ago to push for hearings by the Nassau legislature.

"We're trying to alert the public. The bottom line is, although we have a lot of respect for North Shore . . . what I do not want to see one day is North Shore's logo on the side of [NUMC's] building," said Jerry Laricchiuta, president of CSEA Local 830, which represents 3,400 workers at the hospital.

Laricchiuta said he wants hearings because of concerns Arthur Gianelli, president and chief executive of NuHealth, which includes NUMC, would "deliver this hospital to a huge conglomerate."

Gianelli said Laricchiuta's fears were outdated and didn't recognize the need for health institutions to collaborate to achieve cost savings, improve patient care and to respond to new rules from the health care reform act.

"The whole world is doing this," he said. "The CSEA has an Atari attitude in an iPod world. Either we keep up with the times, or we'll be left behind."

Gianelli said the affiliation between the two medical institutions -- which began in 2005 and has been extended through June -- as well as a recent application to the state to create a limited liability corporation and joint partnership, would not result in North Shore taking over NUMC or assuming its assets or liabilities.

Gianelli noted -- and legislative representatives confirmed -- the legislature has no role in deciding the hospitals' collaboration, but Laricchiuta argued the legislature could still conduct hearings on behalf of the public.

The ad says in part: "If North Shore eventually takes over, will NUMC remain a public hospital that serves us all?"

Brian Mulligan, a spokesman for North Shore-LIJ, said the goal is to "elevate the quality of care at NUMC and achieve cost savings and ensure the hospital's long-term viability."

Laricchiuta also criticized the hospital's board of directors for allegedly making decisions behind closed doors, a charge Gianelli vehemently denied, saying the board operated with transparency. Both Gianelli and Laricchiuta noted they have talked about the hospitals' collaboration during union negotiations.