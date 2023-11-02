Vaping tobacco down among high schoolers since 2022

Vaping tobacco among high school students fell significantly between 2022 and 2023, new nationwide data shows. Ten percent of high school students used tobacco in e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days in a survey administered earlier this year, compared with 14.1% in 2022, according to a study published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. “It is terrific news for our nation’s health that e-cigarette use among high school students fell sharply this year, while use of cigarettes, cigars and other smoked tobacco products are at record lows,” Yolonda Richardson, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement. The drop in high school vaping began in early 2020, after a spate of deaths and hospitalizations tied to vaping, although numbers rose again in 2022. The CDC concluded that an additive to some vape products that contained THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes a high, was the “primary cause” of the illnesses. Sixty-eight people died and more than 2,800 were hospitalized in 2019 and early 2020. Youth vaping numbers had risen sharply since the CDC first began measuring it in 2011 when 1.5% of high school students reported vaping tobacco in the previous 30 days. That number rose to 27.5% by 2019 before falling to 19.6% in early 2020. The number fell again in 2021, to 11.3%, although experts at the time said the continued remote learning in early 2021 may have been a reason, in part because students are subject to less peer pressure to vape when outside school. The proportion then increased to 14.1% last year. The CDC warns that survey data from 2021 to 2023 are not directly comparable with early numbers because earlier surveys had been conducted primarily in person. Surveys from 2021 and later were online. Middle school tobacco e-cigarette rose from 3.3% in 2022 to 4.6% in 2023, but it’s less clear whether that represents a true rise, because researchers said it was not statistically significant and within the margin of error. “The possible uptick in e-cigarette use among middle school students is also cause for concern and underscores the urgent need to eliminate flavored e-cigarettes,” Richardson said. Middle school was defined as grades 6 to 8. Among high school and middle school students who reported using e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days, nearly 90% said they used flavored products and 25.2% used an e-cigarette daily. New York banned flavored vaping products in 2020. Richardson called on the Food and Drug Administration to ban all flavored vaping products nationwide. The new data showed a continued low percentage of high school and middle school students who had used traditional, combustible cigarettes in the previous 30 days: 1.9% for high school students and 1.1% for middle school students. The CDC data was collected online between March and June from what researchers said was a nationally representative sample of more than 22,000 students from 179 schools nationwide. The study was of tobacco e-cigarette use and did not measure vaping cannabis. A separate federally funded study, from the University of Michigan, showed larger increases in vaping marijuana among 8th-, 10th- and 12th-graders between 2021 and 2022 than in vaping tobacco. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vaping tobacco among high school students fell significantly between 2022 and 2023, new nationwide data shows.

Ten percent of high school students used tobacco in e-cigarettes within the previous 30 days in a survey administered earlier this year, compared with 14.1% in 2022, according to a study published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

“It is terrific news for our nation’s health that e-cigarette use among high school students fell sharply this year, while use of cigarettes, cigars and other smoked tobacco products are at record lows,” Yolonda Richardson, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in a statement.

The drop in high school vaping began in early 2020, after a spate of deaths and hospitalizations tied to vaping, although numbers rose again in 2022. The CDC concluded that an additive to some vape products that contained THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes a high, was the “primary cause” of the illnesses. Sixty-eight people died and more than 2,800 were hospitalized in 2019 and early 2020.

Youth vaping numbers had risen sharply since the CDC first began measuring it in 2011 when 1.5% of high school students reported vaping tobacco in the previous 30 days. That number rose to 27.5% by 2019 before falling to 19.6% in early 2020.

The number fell again in 2021, to 11.3%, although experts at the time said the continued remote learning in early 2021 may have been a reason, in part because students are subject to less peer pressure to vape when outside school. The proportion then increased to 14.1% last year.

The CDC warns that survey data from 2021 to 2023 are not directly comparable with early numbers because earlier surveys had been conducted primarily in person. Surveys from 2021 and later were online.

Middle school tobacco e-cigarette rose from 3.3% in 2022 to 4.6% in 2023, but it’s less clear whether that represents a true rise, because researchers said it was not statistically significant and within the margin of error.

“The possible uptick in e-cigarette use among middle school students is also cause for concern and underscores the urgent need to eliminate flavored e-cigarettes,” Richardson said.

Middle school was defined as grades 6 to 8.

Among high school and middle school students who reported using e-cigarettes in the previous 30 days, nearly 90% said they used flavored products and 25.2% used an e-cigarette daily.

New York banned flavored vaping products in 2020.

Richardson called on the Food and Drug Administration to ban all flavored vaping products nationwide.

The new data showed a continued low percentage of high school and middle school students who had used traditional, combustible cigarettes in the previous 30 days: 1.9% for high school students and 1.1% for middle school students.

The CDC data was collected online between March and June from what researchers said was a nationally representative sample of more than 22,000 students from 179 schools nationwide.

The study was of tobacco e-cigarette use and did not measure vaping cannabis. A separate federally funded study, from the University of Michigan, showed larger increases in vaping marijuana among 8th-, 10th- and 12th-graders between 2021 and 2022 than in vaping tobacco.

