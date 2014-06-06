Virginia newlyweds ask for blood instead of gifts

A couple's wedding registry is a time-honored tradition that usually presents their guests with a list of appliances and household tchotchkes with which to say, "Congratulations."

And while we've heard of newlyweds requesting donations to their favorite charities instead, one Virginia couple put a whole new spin on the tradition.

Monica and Barry Gamble asked their guests to give a donation of blood to the Virginia Blood Services center.

The couple, interviewed by Richmond station CBS 6, said that to them, there are more important things than gifts.

"We weren't into the whole registry thing, we figured gifts would be nice, but it would be even nicer if our friends and family could help us save some lives," Barry Gamble said.

And while not all of their guests were eligible to donate, Monica Gamble said that those who couldn't give blood were still very supportive of the idea. "We have a mix of donors and supporters here today," she said.

