Vitamin World to open new flagship store at Roosevelt Field

Long Island-based Vitamin World has re-imagined its brand and is launching a new flagship store at the Roosevelt Field mall.

The new location, which Vitamin World president Jack Krause says is 50 percent larger than its average store, will serve as the launching point for the company's rebranding and will be opening on June 21.

With 53 stores in the tri-state area and 10 stores on Long Island, Krause said launching their flagship store locally was an easy choice. “We feel it's our home turf and a great place to do it.“

On Saturday, shoppers will have access to a host of resources outside of the store's day-to-day staff. The list of activities for the day includes a chance to win a $250 shopping spree, appearances by body builder Jonathan Cooper and WALK/97.5 radio personality Tommy Conway, free samples, giveaways and prizes, nutritionist consultations, and health screenings for blood pressure and body mass.

Aside from the company's expected array of vitamins and supplements, the Roosevelt Field location will also feature new resources and product linesl. While a library section is the most notable addition, other products such as teas, aromatherapy, and health and beauty products will also be available to customers.

As far as rebranding goes, Krause explained that the company has embraced the term “crafted nutrition."

"Crafted nutrition is really just the idea that we own the products that we sell.“ This, Krause said, means that at each step of production, its team is looking at the product, checking its quality and ensuring it's up to par.

“We really are unique in that we bring product from the source, to our manufacturing, to the customer,“ said Krause, “so we're actually a direct sourcer of ingredients and product, as well as a great source of information.“

Doors to the new store open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with the day's events beginning at 12 p.m.