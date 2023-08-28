Two West Nile virus cases reported in Suffolk, first of year

Two Suffolk County residents have been diagnosed with West Nile virus, the first reported human cases of the year, local officials said Monday.

One person lives in the Town of Southampton and is recovering at home after falling ill in July and being hospitalized, according to the Suffolk County Health Department. The other lives in the Town of Huntington, became ill in mid-August, was hospitalized and is improving. Both people are over the age of 50, officials said.

Suffolk health officials also announced they found mosquitoes that tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, a rare disease with symptoms similar to West Nile. There have been no human cases reported in the area.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can range from fever, headaches and body aches to the more serious conditions including inflammation of the brain, or encephalitis.

The CDC said it has received 237 reports of human West Nile virus cases in the U.S. so far this year. Between 1999, when the virus was first identified in the nation, and 2022, there have been over 56,000 human cases reported and 2,773 deaths. That includes nine deaths in Suffolk County.

The Nassau County Health Department has not reported any human cases of West Nile virus to date. The number of West Nile virus deaths in Nassau County between 1999 and 2022 was not immediately available. A county spokesman did not return a request for comment.

Human cases of Jamestown Canyon virus are more rare — there are only five in the U.S. reported for 2023 including one in New York State — but the symptoms are similar to those of West Nile virus.

“The symptoms of West Nile virus may look like other conditions or health problems, which is why we advise residents who experience symptoms to see a health care provider,” Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a statement. “A lab test is needed to confirm the diagnosis.”

While most people who are infected do not develop symptoms, those who have mild illness can have fatigue and weakness for months. And the virus can be fatal for people who develop the most severe illness impacting the central nervous system, the CDC said.

“It’s one thing to get a mosquito bite and it’s another thing to get West Nile virus,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Children's Hospital. Because the symptoms can be similar to other illnesses or summer viruses like enteroviruses. “People often don’t know they have it … everyone should be mindful because we want to make sure we do the correct evaluation and the appropriate therapy.”

It’s especially important to diagnose the elderly and people with other health conditions because they are the most vulnerable, she said.

Infectious disease experts said the best way to avoid West Nile virus is to avoid mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent and protective clothing as well as eliminating standing water which is where mosquitoes breed.