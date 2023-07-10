West Nile virus detected in Suffolk mosquito sample, first of year

West Nile virus has been detected in a mosquito sample for the first time this year in Suffolk County, officials said Monday.

The positive sample was gathered from West Babylon on June 27, according to Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott.

Surveillance has shown mosquitoes infected with the virus throughout parts of New York City this year. Nassau County officials have not announced any positive specimens to date.

The virus can be transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While some people infected with West Nile virus may experience mild or moderate symptoms of headaches fever, joint pain and body aches, others can develop severe illness that could lead to inflammation of the brain, called encephalitis, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People over the age of 60 are at greater risk of developing severe illness if they are bitten by an infected mosquito.

“While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce exposure to West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases,” Pigott said in a statement.

Nine Suffolk County residents have died from West Nile virus since 2000, according to the agency.

Pigott suggested people minimize their outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, use mosquito repellent and follow the directions carefully. In addition, people should make sure their window and door screens don’t have holes in them that could allow mosquitoes into the home.

Mosquitoes can breed in even small pools of water, so experts suggest emptying all containers that can trap standing water in outdoor areas.

The actual number and location of mosquitoes that may have West Nile virus is unknown, since surveillance is done in select locations around Suffolk County and does not capture the whole population.

Suffolk County Health Department officials said the number of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes has varied over the years. For example, there were 8 positive mosquito samples and no human cases in 2004 and then 210 positive mosquito samples and 14 human cases in 2012.

West Nile virus was first detected in Queens in 1999. Since that time, municipalities have set up monitoring systems to detect early signs of the virus and often spray pesticides in an effort to reduce the population of mosquitoes that may carry the virus.