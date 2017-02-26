Winthrop’s program using HMR helps LI man drop 110 pounds

HIS STORY

It was one of Frank Domnisch’s business clients who told him about Winthrop University Hospital’s weight management program after the client lost 70 pounds on it. The program uses HMR (Health Management Resources) weight management products. “I looked it up online and called. They sent me paperwork and got me started. It’s a medically supervised program, and you’re required to get blood work and testing and then be interviewed by a doctor and a dietitian before starting,” said Domnisch. He opted for the shakes and entrees program called Decision Free. “On Phase One, I had three HMR shakes and two HMR entrees a day. There’s a choice of 18 to 20 entrees. They’re good, and you don’t have to make any major decisions — just pick an entree and a shake flavor and attend weekly meetings,” said Domnisch. The program provides personal coaching by registered dietitians and recommends activities to burn a prescribed number of calories each week.

Domnisch lost 18 pounds the first week and 32 pounds the first month. “I felt promise right from the beginning,” he said. Domnisch wants to lose a total of 168 pounds, which is exactly half his “before” weight and has three pounds to go. “There are so many things I enjoy doing now,” he said, adding that he’ll weigh himself daily, track what he eats and continue exercising to maintain his weight loss. The program costs about $100 a month plus the cost of food.

HIS DIET

Domnisch was on Phase One for 29 weeks. He’s now on Phase Two, which he said “gets you ready for the rest of your life.” On Phase 2, Domnisch has HMR’s multigrain cereal for breakfast. Lunch can be a pint of homemade chicken vegetable soup and a half-cup of plain low-fat yogurt mixed with a half-cup of mixed fruit. Dinner can be a green salad, baked sweet potato, six-ounce low-fat turkey burger (homemade from ground turkey) and thin multigrain pita. He snacks on celery, carrots or an apple.

HIS EXERCISE

Domnisch goes to a gym four days a week and does fast walking on a treadmill, set at the steepest incline, for 35 to 40 minutes. He spends another 30 to 40 minutes doing weight training.

HIS ADVICE

“You have to be in the right mindset and be ready to do it. I decided I would devote six months to it. Now it’s a lifestyle.”