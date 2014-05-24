Hempstead High senior ready to reach new heights after prom

Hempstead High School senior Travis Williams said he couldn’t dance very well, but that wasn’t going to stop him from hitting the floor at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury Thursday night.

He’s also admitted that he’s not a fan of roller coasters, yet that won’t stop him from pursuing his dream -- becoming a pilot.

For the past two years, Williams, 18, has been studying aviation operations at Nassau BOCES Joseph M. Barry Career and Technical Education Center in Westbury. He plans to continue his education after graduation this June at Nassau Community College, and then Farmingdale State College.

“Next year, I’ll be flying,” he said. “It’s going to be a rush.”

But the path to graduation hasn’t always been a smooth ride for him.

About two years ago, he said family issues caused him to be displaced from his home, and his grades started to drop.

“It was challenging, because you had distractions at home and in school, but you have to fight through it to keep your head straight and get the grades you need to graduate,” he said.

Williams’ guidance counselor, Latisa Graham, said although the situation left him depressed at first, he was able to quickly turn his life around, pulling his grades up while taking more challenging courses.

“He’s very proactive with trying to get into college and looking for avenues to apply for financial aid,” she said. “He’s just been so motivated.”

Williams said he moved in with an aunt and uncle, who also live in Hempstead, and they have provided him with a supportive environment.

“It’s been easier to focus,” he said.

While looking at the roughly 260 prom attendees, Graham said she was excited to celebrate all their accomplishments and hard work, but she was especially proud of Williams.

“When you look at a student who faces adversity and doesn’t always have his needs met on a day-to-day basis, but they push through and persevere … you can’t help but celebrate that,” she said. “Travis is the epitome of a student who is going to make it in this world despite their shortcomings.”

Williams said he’s happy to be done with high school and ready to take the “next step.”

For him, success has been all about keeping his eyes on his goal.

“Life is not always what you expect it to be,” he said. “You have to know that challenges are coming and know how to overcome them no matter what.”