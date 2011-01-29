Holy Trinity routs Midwood, 61-22

There's the fast-break, and there's the Holy Trinity fast-break. The ball isn't always pushed up court in transition. No, the Titans like to heave it - sometimes well beyond half court - off the inbounds.

Seven-seconds-or-less, for real.

Those plays, when executed, are basketball's version of a shotgun formation, with the point guard as quarterback, hitting the receivers in stride with a clear path to the end zone, er, basket. Heck, Holy Trinity even has the green and white uniforms.

There was a whole lot of that Saturday as the Titans, behind Kristen Korzevinski's 16 points and seven assists, blitzed Midwood, 61-22, in the JFK Tournament in the Bronx. Holy Trinity (11-4) extended its win streak to nine.

"We don't worry much about turnovers, we want to force it," said Korzevinski, who had an impressive passer rating. For the record, she's a big Jets fan. "We're a fast team, and my job is to get everyone involved."

Spoken like a true floor general - though she's only played the position for six weeks. Korzevinski, a natural forward, became the point guard when Meghan Orlando injured her ankle in December.

"Kristen was too athletic to not be more involved in the offense with Meghan out," coach John Lipani said. "Since the switch, it's been nothing but good things."

Like that win streak. To her credit, Orlando accepted a backup role after returning and, according to Korzevinski, has been nothing but helpful, providing point guard pointers in practice.

Korzevinski scored 12 points and Kelly Carey had all nine of hers in the first half as the Titans used a 22-0 run (extending from late in the first quarter to the final two minutes of the second) to take a 34-10 lead to intermission. The starters were pulled early in the third quarter. At one point in the second quarter, the Titans converted turnovers into fast-break buckets on five straight possessions.

"With our style, playing good defense is also important," center Staci Barrett said. She had two points, nine rebounds and four blocks, but even she had to admit, "the up-tempo is a lot more fun" than half-court sets.

Isn't the run-and-gun style tiring? "It keeps us in great shape," joked Katie Poppe, who had 14 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Orlando added six points. Francess Henry scored 10 points for Midwood (8-9).

"When you keep running, getting steals and baskets," Carey said, "games like this are fun."