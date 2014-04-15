Huntington to repair incorrectly installed bulkhead in Northport

The recent dredging of the Northport’s Woodbine Marina revealed that a nearby bulkhead was incorrectly installed more than a decade ago.

Some of the bulkhead’s sheet piles weren’t installed deep enough on the bulkhead along Cow Harbor Park, Huntington town spokesman A.J. Carter said.

Carter said the contractor that constructed the bulkhead is out of business and that “the town has no recourse other than to correct the deficiencies from 12 years ago.”

The work, projected to cost about $77,000, is to be completed by May 1, when boats are expected to return to their slips at the renovated marina.

The dredging is part of the marina’s reconstruction project that began last year. Its completion was delayed a month because of cold weather. The nearly $1.8 million project includes gutting the marina, building new docks and extending the marina by 40 feet, officials said.