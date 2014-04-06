In Patchogue, an April St. Patrick's Day parade

While St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, Irish eyes smiled at the 18th annual Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day parade and 5k run, which took place Sunday, a week after it was rescheduled due to heavy rain.

Patchogue’s streets were lined in green as nearly 30 marching groups and eight pipe bands entertained the crowd.

Leading the parade, which started at the corner of Route 112, were over 250 runners, who dashed down Main Street in the annual “May the Road Rise to Meet Ye 5K” race, in the name of charity.

The popular 5k raises money for the Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s nonprofit arm, said David Kennedy, the executive director of the chamber.

The foundation, he said, provides scholarships to students as well as donations to area charitable organizations.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think the 5k race makes our parade very unique,” he said, adding that the course of the 5K run aligns with the parade route, then veers off through neighborhood streets before curving back to Main Street where a free best stout contest takes place at the Brick House Brewery.

Following the sea of runners was Grand Marshal Patrick Moore, a Patchogue resident, who was born in Dublin.

Moore, Kennedy said, was selected for his involvement as an Elks Club member.