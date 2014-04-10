Jenny McCarthy's visit to Shirley school airs Friday on 'The View'

On March 14, “The View” co-host Jenny McCarthy played guest teacher to 26 second-graders at Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary School in Shirley, a visit that will air 11 a.m. Friday on the talk show.

The class teacher, Leigh-Ann Rosen, saw the show announce the segment in January and emailed them to see if McCarthy could come get a taste of her job. Two weeks later, the show’s producers told her McCarthy would be coming to the school.

The segment, “Jenny Does Your Job,” had McCarthy interact with students for two hours, quiz them about the other hosts of “The View,“ ask them about their hopes and dreams, and read a book about aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

McCarthy admitted she was nervous before walking into the classroom.

“I was afraid of failing,“ said McCarthy, 41, after finishing her teaching stint. “I was afraid of not being able to control the room .?.?. so I was hoping they would be open to me, and they were so sweet. I gotta tell you it's one of my most favorite things I've ever done.“