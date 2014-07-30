LI's Joe Taglic falls in 'Jeopardy!' Teen Tournament

Valley Stream’s Joe Taglic is out of the “Jeopardy!” Teen Tournament, falling in a semifinal episode that aired Tuesday night.

But all is not lost. The 17-year-old will take a $10,000 prize for making the semifinal round to his next academic stop, MIT.

Taglic, a recent graduate of Regis High School in Manhattan, advanced to the semifinals on the episode that aired Friday. He finished second on Friday’s show, but his total of $21,998 earned him a wild card spot in the semis. The episodes were filmed last March in California.

Taglic joined several other Long Islanders who have found their way onto the popular game show in recent years, including:

* Manhasset teacher Patrick Dillon competed in the 2014 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament.

* West Islip native Dan McShane qualified for the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions after earning $64,001 from his four victories on shows that aired in January 2012.

* East Meadow native Penny Citrola won $27,800 on “Jeopardy!” episodes that aired in September 2012.