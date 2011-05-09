Kotowski helps CSH clinch conference title

It's simple math. The standings plus the teams' habit of exchanging one-goal victories the last few years equals Cold Spring Harbor and North Shore being even.

But, perhaps now, after Monday's 8-7 girls lacrosse win, a second straight over North Shore, the Seahawks can make the claim of "greater than."

And the greatest common denominator in both victories has been Victoria Kotowski. The attack, whose overtime score knocked the Vikings out in the Class C semifinals last year, had three goals and an assist to lead the Seahawks (10-0), who clinched the Conference C title.

"This win was huge for us going into the playoffs," said Kotowski, whose third goal made it 6-4 with 15:37 left.

The variable, though, was Claire Switala, whose three goals sparked CSH's second-half rally. "We got more into our game," said Switala, whose team won six straight draws during its run. "We were smarter with the passes and shots."

Thea Leitman made seven saves for CSH. Jennie Berglin had seven saves and Denise Kilderry scored twice for North Shore (8-1).

The Vikings seized control early, going up 4-1 on Carly Comitino's goal with 22:14 left, and maintained it with stifling defense and turnovers. But Switala changed all that as quickly as . . .

One: A goal with 20:20 left, off a quick pass from Kaitlin Heins, captured momentum.

Two: She tied it on a free position at 17:15 after Jillian Lee had pulled them within one.

Three: Switala made a cut inside the arc, got a pass from Kotowski on the wing, and fired inside the right post from 5 yards out to take the lead.

"Claire has excellent field vision and shot placement," CSH coach Danielle Skakandi said. "She's a finisher."

North Shore wasn't finished, though. After Kelly Anne Sherlock put CSH up 8-5 with 9:12 left, Tess Korten and Amanda Johansen scored to get the Vikings within one with 6:08 left. But Cold Spring Harbor's defense staved them off and Kotowski played keep-away with the ball in the final minute.

"We focused on boxing out in the midfield on their key players," said Michelle Abramczyk, whose defense helped limit Johansen (49 goals) to one goal.

With seven-time county champ Manhasset, now in Class B, subtracted from the equation, CSH and North Shore's title chances have grown exponentially. "We hope to see them again in the playoffs," Vikings coach Sarah Hogan said.

There's a high probability.