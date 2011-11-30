Lapsys scores 34 to pace LW

Rokes Lapsys scored 23 of his 34 points in the second quarter as Lawrence Woodmere beat Our Savior Lutheran, 82-56, in its boys basketball season opener. Lapsys was scoreless in the first quarter.

Trent Parish added 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists and Jake Lundenberg 11 points for Lawrence Woodmere (1-0 PSAA), which outscored Our Savior Lutheran, 55-36, over the second and third quarters for a 67-47 lead.

Adam Francis scored 38 points for Our Savior Lutheran.

BOYS BOWLING

Plainview JFK 3, Jericho 0: Matthew Farber shot 280 in the third game of a 795 series and Jonah Steuer 247 in Game 2 of a two-game 484 series to lift Plainview JFK in an 867-545, 847-672, 898-580 win in Conference III.Farmingdale 2, Massapequa 1: Steve Hamlin bowled a 673 series with a high Game 3 of 235 and Jonathan Smalkin shot 223 and 246 to lead Farmingdale in an 837-862, 787-752, 953-676 Conference III win.

Hempstead 3, Westbury 0: Jeremy Hutcherson bowled a 190 in Game 1 to lead Hempstead to a 497-389, 452-350, 445-406 win in Conference IV. Bethpage 3, Syosset 0: Kevin Moravcik bowled a 624 series and Jeff Rosenheck bowled 245 in Game 1 of a 616 series to lead Bethpage to an 870-813, 789-771, 780-772 Conference III victory.

Longwood 3, Riverhead 0: Nick Minichello bowled 253 in Game 2 of a 672 series and Austin Smokler rolled 244 and 236 in a two-game series for Longwood (League III) in a 1,028-840, 1,146-862, 1,026-848 win. Chaminade 2, St. John the Baptist 1: Phil Loeschinger bowled 243 in the second game of a 609 series and Andrew Fenn shot 228 in Game 1 of a 581 series for Chaminade in a 1,140-1,102, 1,212-1,255, 1,195-1,096 CHSAA win. GIRLS BOWLING

Hicksville 3, Uniondale 0: Stephanie Thilbourg bowled 225 in Game 1 of a 607 series to lift Hicksville (Conference IV), 689-474, 619-467, 561-491.Plainedge 3, MacArthur 0: Meghan Wing bowled a 604 series with a high Game 1 of 216 and Emily Reisert rolled 169 in Game 3 for Plainedge (Conference VII) in a 620-524, 571-546, 574-546 win. Westbury 3, Hempstead 0: Maria Castellanos bowled 135 in Game 3 of a 395 series to lead Westbury to a 402-338, 413-378, 431-315 win in Conference IV. St. John the Baptist 3, Holy Trinity 0: Caroline Herrera bowled a 536 series and Katelyn Coon shot 211 in Game 1 to lead SJB in a 958-728, 764-747, 718-654 win in CHSAA.