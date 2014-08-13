Long-abandoned building in Northport could get new life

NORTHPORT

Long-abandoned building could get new life

The building at 831 Fort Salonga Rd. in Northport, which has been abandoned for almost a decade, was recently purchased with the goal of giving it a new life.

The site was previously home to a Getty gas station, but it was shuttered several years ago.

Recently, it was purchased by Alexander Spivak, owner of Zanorthport, LLC based in Queens. According to the site plan application, Spivak purchased the site from its most recent owner, Power Test Realty Company Limited Partnership.

According to Chris Modelewski, a lawyer representing Spivak, the plan is to eventually use the site for “any lawful retail use except a tavern or a bar.”

Modelewski says there are no plans to expand or make additions to the current building. — PRISCILA KORB

PORT WASHINGTON NORTH

Outdoor environmental exhibit set for Manhasset

A family-friendly outdoor exhibit and walking tour that will show what happens when trash is thrown into Manhasset Bay, will open to the public tomorrow.

Mindy Germain, executive director of Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington, said the “Trash Talkin’” display allows people to walk along the Bay Walk Shoreline Trail on Shore Road in the Village of Port Washington North and through signage and illustrations learn about the debris commonly found in the bay, including soda cans, plastic foams, plastic bags and fishing lines. Also included in the exhibit are facts about how long trash takes to decompose in the bay, along with the impact debris has on water quality, fish and marine life.

“The goal of the exhibit is to get people to think twice before leaving plastic bags, water bottles and other debris unchecked,” Germain said.

Germain said the display starts at the part of the trail closest to Mill Pond Road and the town dock and runs for about 100 yards.

She noted the idea for the exhibit came after a 2012 cleanup following superstorm Sandy that was done by the Schreiber Tree Huggers, an environmentalist group from Paul D. Schreiber High School; and the Guggenheim Elementary School, both in Port Washington.

Signs documenting the debris found during the cleanup were done by the students, and that concept was used for the professional signage and illustration for the Bay Walk Shoreline Trail exhibit. Germain said the Jagger Family Foundation, based in Port Washington, paid for the professional signs and illustrations to be done. — LISA IRIZARRY



ELMONT

County assessment operations at the library

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, in partnership with county Legis. Carrié Solages, (D-Elmont), has arranged to bring the department of assessment office operations to the Elmont Public Library at 700 Hempstead Turnpike Thursday, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Department staff will process property tax exemption applications for Basic and Enhanced STAR, Veterans, Senior Citizen, Cold War Veterans, Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Workers, Limited Income Disability and Home Improvement while on site.

Homeowners can expedite the process by bringing two copies of any document required for the property tax exemption for which they plan to apply. Applications and specific documentation requirements are available at www.mynassauproperty.com. For further information, call 516-571-1500. — SID CASSESE



