Maurer, Impellizeri sisters key Friars' win

You've heard the saying, "beware of waking a sleeping giant." But what if the giant already had received its wake-up call?

It was Mount Vernon with the unenviable fate of drawing powerhouse St. Anthony's less than 24 hours after a gnawing loss. And with St. Anthony's 82-50 triumph Sunday in the JFK Tournament in the Bronx, the Friars, that giant, sent a message to everyone - itself included - that Saturday's slumber was merely a quick nap.

"We're a winning team and we truly hate losing," said Symone Kelly, whose team fell to South Shore, 57-50, two days ago. "After that, we were determined to come out and be what we're supposed to be."

St. Anthony's (15-2) got another balanced output, led by Kerrin Maurer's 15 points, 11 assists and five steals. Micki Impellizeri added 12 points and six rebounds, Kelly had nine points and six rebounds, Kimani Jackson had nine points, and Rebecca Musgrove chipped in six points and seven assists. Sade King led Mt. Vernon with 17 points.

The first half was owned by the Impellizeris - Micki with 10 points down low, and JoJo with all 11 of her points, including three three-pointers - to stake St. Anthony's to a 43-28 halftime lead.

Micki, a senior, said she loves having her sister, a sophomore, on the team. The two have been backyard teammates since JoJo was in kindergarten. "It's cool because she's not only my sister but my best friend," Micki said.

Maurer took over the second half, scoring 10 points, and Lauren Williams had nine of her 12 in the fourth quarter. "We're a deep team that shares the ball and anyone can get 10, 12 [points] a game," coach Ken Parham said.

Added Maurer, the point guard: "It's good to know that if you don't take the shot, you can pass it to anyone and get an assist . . . We were getting baskets left and right."

Left, right and, especially, underneath.

Despite Mt. Vernon's size with 6-5 LuBirdia Gordon and 6-4 Donisha Watson, the Friars made 26 layups.

"It's what makes us a great team," Micki Impellizeri said.

The Friars seized control early and never really were in danger of relinquishing it. Three quick layups from Micki Impellizeri helped them to an 8-0 lead and, after the Knights cut it to 10-9, JoJo Impellizeri hit a three with 3:20 remaining to spark a run that put them up, 23-13.

"You can't win every game," Parham said of the effect of Saturday's loss, "but the effort Sunday was really good. And when it is, I usually love the outcome."