Nassau gun buyback set, Northport sewage plant to close part of Woodbine Ave.

UNIONDALE

Nassau buying back guns on Saturday

Nassau County is encouraging residents to turn in unlicensed and unloaded firearms as part of a gun buyback day on Saturday in Uniondale.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. at Bishop R.W. Harris’ Grace Cathedral at 944 Jerusalem Ave.

The county pays individuals $100 for rifles, $200 for handguns and $400 for assault rifles. The guns must be operable, unloaded and placed in a shoe box or plastic or paper bag. The county does not accept licensed guns, BB guns, air pistols and replicas.

The program, which is anonymous, is funded by Police Department asset forfeiture funds.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has hosted 15 previous gun buyback events, in which 2,905 guns have been collected, county officials said.

“By working together, we can continue to ensure that Nassau County remains the safest suburban county in the nation,” Mangano said. — ROBERT BRODSKY

NORTHPORT

Sewage plant work to close part of road

A partial closure of Woodbine Avenue is slated to begin today and last two to three weeks, Northport village officials said.

The village is upgrading its sewage treatment plant, and part of the required work includes the construction of a bypass in the collection system underneath Woodbine Avenue, from Fifth Avenue north to the southern corner of Cow Harbor Park, according to a letter to village residents from trustee Damon McMullen.

The work will require the closure of part of Woodbine Avenue. Southbound traffic will be allowed along Woodbine. Traffic heading north from Route 25A will be detoured along Fox Lane to School Street, then to Scudder Avenue. There will be no access from Fifth Avenue onto Woodbine Avenue, officials said.

The area will have barriers to protect workers, and additional signage will be placed along Woodbine to direct traffic, officials said. — MACKENZIE ISSLER





WESTBURY

Fines increased for code violators

The Village of Westbury has increased fines for housing violations, part of an effort to target code violators.

The fines for dangerous buildings and rental permit violations now range from $250 to $1,000 for the first violation; $2,500 to $5,000 for the second offense; and $5,000 to $10,000 for the third offense, senior building inspector Bill Mello said.

The minimum violation for the first offense was previously $100. Some other violation fines were changed.

Mayor Peter Cavallaro said the amendment to the law is part of an effort to increase housing enforcement, and it “makes it more punitive when we have housing violations that are occurring.”

The fines are for “illegal occupancy types of offenses,” he said, rather than property maintenance offenses. — SCOTT EIDLER





WYANDANCH

Head Start building’s cost $1M over plan

A building being constructed for the nonprofit Head Start program in Wyandanch is costing $1 million more than originally planned.

The Washington Avenue building will replace a smaller building that had been used in the hamlet for decades. Two years ago, when approving the new building, Babylon Town estimated its cost at $1.8 million. However, because of federal and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design standard requirements, the cost of the building has now shot up to $2.9 million, said town spokesman Kevin Bonner.

The building is being paid for from four sources, he said: $1.4 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funds; $850,000 in state funds obtained by Assemb. Robert Sweeney (D-Lindenhurst); $650,000 from the sale of the old building; and $42,000 from energy rebates due to the building being LEED certified.

Wyandanch has one of the oldest Head Start programs in the county and serves about 100 children, providing comprehensive child development programs, along with educational training and job skills programs for adults. — DENISE M. BONILLA





GLEN COVE

Council meeting to discuss police hire

The City Council plans to hold a special meeting Tuesday night to hire a police officer.

The council will meet at 7 p.m. to hire Edward M. Loeffler at an annual base salary of $36,678.

The special meeting was necessary so Loeffler can attend the beginning of the next police training class. — BILL BLEYER





HEMPSTEAD VILLAGE

Teachers group plans candidates forum

The Hempstead Classroom Teachers Association is hosting a Hempstead School District board of education candidate forum Tuesday.

The forum is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Hempstead High School Little Theatre, 201 President St. School board candidates have been invited to discuss their platform, organizers said.

That same night, the school district is holding a hearing on the proposed budget of $184.96 million for the 2014-15 school year at 7 p.m. in the Hempstead High School auditorium. The budget calls for a 3.42 percent increase from the current budget.

There are two at-large seats up for election on May 20: a three-year term and a one-year term. The candidate with the second-most votes will fill a one-year term, a vacancy created by the resignation of former board member Waylyn Hobbs last year.

The candidates include incumbent board President Betty J. Cross, trustee Leonard Myers, Ricky A. Cooke Sr., David B. Gates, Tina Hodge-Bowles, Randy Stith Jr., and Maribel C. Touré.

Myers was appointed in December to fill the vacant seat of Hobbs, now Hempstead Village deputy mayor, who resigned in July from the school board with almost two years remaining on his term.

For more information, call the association at 516-279-6641/42 or visit hcta-ny.org. — AISHA AL-MUSLIM