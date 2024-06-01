Correction: Africa Lion Military Exercise story
TAN TAN, Morocco — In a story published June 1, 2024, about about a joint training exercise in Africa, The Associated Press erroneously gave the name of the exercise as Africa Lion instead of African Lion, and misspelled the first name of Col. Kelley Togiola.
