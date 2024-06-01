NewsNation/World

Correction: Africa Lion Military Exercise story

F16 fighter jet perform a maneuver as part of the...

F16 fighter jet perform a maneuver as part of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, Friday, May 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

By The Associated Press

TAN TAN, Morocco — In a story published June 1, 2024, about about a joint training exercise in Africa, The Associated Press erroneously gave the name of the exercise as Africa Lion instead of African Lion, and misspelled the first name of Col. Kelley Togiola.

