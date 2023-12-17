Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued several flood warnings and minor flooding advisories for a wide swath of the state, from the southwest Gulf Coast to Jacksonville. Major airports remained open, however, at the start of a busy holiday travel season.

“Today is not the day to go swimming or boating!” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Coastal advisories were issued for much of the state as strong winds churned waters in the Gulf and along the north Atlantic coast.

The storm could be good news for residents in southwest Florida who have been facing water restrictions and drought conditions heading into what normally is the region's dry season.