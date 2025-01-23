Middle East latest: Gaza ceasefire holds as Israel cracks down in the West Bank

The ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas stretched into a fifth day on Thursday. Humanitarian aid groups are working to surge food and supplies to the war-ravaged territory as Palestinians scour through mountains of rubble looking for bodies of those killed by Israeli bombardments during the 15-month war.

More than 120 corpses were recovered and brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past day, the Health Ministry said.

Israeli tank shelling also killed two Palestinian brothers near their home in southern Gaza, the ministry said. Israel's military said troops fired on armed Palestinians that posed a threat.

In the days since the fragile ceasefire took hold in the Gaza Strip, Israel has launched a major military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. Israeli soldiers and vehicles were fanned out in the muddy streets Thursday as displaced Palestinian families left the area — some carrying suitcases, pets and other belongings.

Israel says it's seeking to stamp out militancy in the area. The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 10 people have been killed during the operation.