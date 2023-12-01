Other than George Santos, who has been expelled from Congress?

NewsNation/World

Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) was expelled from the House of Representatives on Friday after the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report that accused the first-term lawmaker of defrauding campaign donors for his own personal profit. He had also previously admitted to embellishing his resume prior to election. 

Expulsions from Congress are extremely rare. Only five members of the House have ever been expelled in American history prior to Santos.

Three lawmakers, John Bullock Clark, John William Reid and Henry Cornelius Burnett, were expelled in 1861 at the start of the Civil War for fighting for the Confederacy. 

Rep. Michael Myers (D-Pa.) was expelled in 1980 after he was convicted of bribery. 

Rep. James Traficant (D-Ohio) was expelled in 2002 after being convicted of racketeering, bribery and fraud.

Santos is the first Republican to be expelled from the House.

With The Washington Post

