Amtrak service between Manhattan and Albany returns Thursday

Full Amtrak service between Manhattan and Albany will be restored by Thursday, although minor delays are expected through Saturday until both tracks are restored, agency officials said. Service on the Empire Line between New York City and Croton-Harmon has been suspended since Sunday afternoon because of structural issues with a parking garage structure on West 51st Street above the tracks. "We remain in close coordination with the NYC Department of Buildings and the parking garage owner’s contractor, who made significant overnight progress on construction and anticipate completion tonight," Amtrak said in a statement Wednesday. "In addition, we have been assured by the NYC Department of Buildings, and other city and state agencies that we are collaborating with, that upon the garage work completion, it will be safe again for train travel." Amtrak announced Sunday night that service was suspended “due to safety concerns stemming from structure issues of a non-Amtrak, privately-owned building above the Empire tracks.” Passengers were advised to take alternate trains on Metro-North from Grand Central Terminal, where tickets would be honored. Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains were not affected by the suspensions on the underground tracks that run along the West Side of Manhattan, officials said. The owner of the parking garage, Lineage Ventures LLC, has not responded to a request for comment. Photos of the parking garage, shared on social media, showed a hole in one of the garage's ramps looking directly down onto the tracks. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers who were inconvenienced by the structural issue at the non-Amtrak owned parking garage," Amtrak said. "Amtrak has been working throughout to assist the garage owner’s contractor and the NYC Department of Buildings to ensure that our customers can travel between New York City, Croton-Harmon, and points north again as soon and safe as possible. During a news conference Wednesday in Westbury, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the service suspension had caused "incredible inconvenience" to thousands of New Yorkers. "Just an enormous inconvenience for thousands and thousands of New Yorkers trying to get to their homes afterward; trying to carry on with their normal activities," Hochul said. "And any delays like that are not acceptable." Amtrak said they would waive additional charges for passengers who needed to change reservations or modify their departure times to another day. Reservations can be changed by calling 800-USA-RAIL. With John Asbury

With John Asbury