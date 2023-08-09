Cost for asylum-seekers in NYC to swell to over $12B by 2025, Mayor Eric Adams says

New York City's cost to shelter, feed and otherwise care for tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants is forecast to balloon to more than $12 billion by 2025, Mayor Eric Adams warned Wednesday.

By then, Adams said, over 100,000 migrants could be living in homeless shelters in the city, which is under a rare-in-the-nation judicial mandate dating back decades to shelter anyone in need.

Speaking from City Hall, Adams yet again urged the state and federal governments for help with subsidies and space outside the city to place migrants.

"We are past our breaking point," Adams said. "New Yorkers' compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not."

The bulk of the $12 billion is housing costs, Adams’ budget chief, Jacques Jiha, said at a news conference after Adams’ speech.

The city’s entire municipal budget is $107 billion.

As of last week, 18,000 migrant children were in the city schools, the deputy said. Asked on Wednesday about those costs, Adams said, “it’s a moving number.”

The mayor warned there would be more budget cuts to other city services if it didn’t get subsidies.

“We are out of room,” Adams said, adding: “It’s not sustainable for the state, these numbers that are coming in. It’s only a time before we’re going to even fill up the state. So there needs to be a change in course.”

Adams says he’s looking to bring down costs spent on migrants — less on meals, less on laundry, even less on napkins.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is sending a team to New York City to do a “walk through” of the city’s facilities, Adams said.

“We have to bring people on the ground and say, ‘this is what we’re doing every night,’ and I’m hoping that it’s moving the tide in the right direction.”

So far, almost 100,000 migrants have been processed through the city’s system. Of those, about 57,000 are in the city’s shelter system. The rest are either on their own, either in the city or elsewhere.

Adams' administration has sought to place migrants elsewhere in New York State, such as on Long Island, but most local leaders in the state have chafed at that prospect.

Adams said that scenes such as migrants sleeping on the sidewalk outside midtown Manhattan's Roosevelt Hotel — which was reopened in the spring as an intake center — could become more common as the city scrambles to find dwindling space.

Since the first of the asylum-seekers began arriving in spring 2022 — mostly sent by U.S. border state governors in protest of the Biden administration's immigration policies — the city has opened almost 200 sites to house the migrants.

They generally have a year from crossing the border to file for asylum and if they don’t forfeit the right.

But “very few" of the migrants have formally applied for asylum, Adams' deputy overseeing the crisis, Anne Williams-Isom, said in May. She said Wednesday that the city has helped 1,700 file so far.

In June, Newsday reported most applicants were unlikely to be granted asylum. Still, an unknown number will stay in the U.S. anyway, illegally.

Migrants cannot work legally until at least six months after formally applying for asylum.

Check back for updates on this developing story.