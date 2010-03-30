Bad weather holds up area flights

Bad weather was delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport by about two hours Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

At Long Island-MacArthur Airport, a Southwest flight from Fort Lauderdale faced a minor delay. Weather-related delays averaged three hours at Newark Liberty International Airport, The Associated Press reported.

There were no reported delays at Kennedy early Tuesday.

The FAA says travelers should contact their air carriers Tuesday regarding potential delays and cancellations.

As of 7:30 a.m., LaGuardia arrivals were delayed up to one hour and 56 minutes. Outbound flights were also being delayed by destination, with flights to Philadelphia delayed one hour, 49 minutes.