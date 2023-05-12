Daniel Penny, Marine veteran from West Islip who fatally choked subway rider Jordan Neely, surrenders on manslaughter charge

Marine veteran Daniel Penny of West Islip turned himself in Friday to face a manslaughter charge for putting a homeless man in a deadly chokehold last week aboard a subway train in Manhattan.

Just after 8 a.m., Penny stepped out of a black SUV with his attorney and walked up the stairs into the Fifth Precinct in Chinatown to be booked for the death of Jordan Neely, who had been screaming and menacing fellow passengers May 1 aboard an F train when Penny restrained him for several minutes.

Penny is being charged with second-degree manslaughter, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison but the sentence can also be far less time.

About 2½ hours after surrendering, a handcuffed Penny was walked into a waiting police sedan and driven in a caravan several blocks downtown to criminal court.

Thomas Kenniff, one of his attorneys, said earlier outside the precinct that the arraignment is expected this afternoon. “Daniel Kenny surrendered at the Fifth Precinct at the request of the New York County District Attorney’s Office. He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation. The case will now go to court," the attorney said, speakking before a media crowd of at least 50 hemmed in by NYPD barricades.

Penny did not respond to questions shouted at him.

Penny, who attended West Islip High School and left the Marine Corps in 2021, is expected to be arraigned later at Manhattan Criminal Court.

In New York, second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, is not an intentional crime. It means a person "recklessly" caused the death of another person. To be found guilty of that charge, the law says, it must be determined that the defendant engaged in conduct that "creates or contributes to a substantial and unjustifiable risk that another person's death will occur," is aware of that risk and "consciously disregards" it.

Neely, 30, according to some witnesses, had been screaming and menacing other passengers last Monday on an F train in Manhattan.

Neely, who was seen on a video shot by a civilian being restrained by Penny and others, had a history of mental illness, according to police and reports from his family.

He died of asphyxiation as a result of the chokehold and his death was ruled a homicide by the city medical examiner.

The former Marine’s lawyers put out a statement over the weekend calling Neely’s death an unforeseen tragedy.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement: “I appreciate DA Bragg conducting a thorough investigation into the death of Jordan Neely. I have the utmost faith in the judicial process, and now justice can move forward against Daniel Penny.”

Comptroller Brad Lander, who has been critical of Penny, said through his office: “To honor Jordan’s humanity and move forward as a city, we need both accountability for his killing, which DA Bragg is bringing, and compassionate policy to rebuild our systems of care and safety.”

An attorney for the Neely family couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

Neely’s death has sparked a number of demonstrations and calls by his family and other advocates to charge Penny with intentional murder. Demonstrators briefly stopped a subway train over the weekend and police charged a number of them.