Hochul, Schumer weigh in on drone sightings in New York

Federal officials are deploying a new detection system to investigate an increase in drone sightings in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday.

Blurry images and videos of drones in the skies above New York and New Jersey have flooded social media over the past month, capturing people’s attention and raising unanswered questions about who is flying them.

In a statement Sunday, Hochul described the system as "state of the art" but didn't immediately provide details about how it works or what federal agency is involved.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on the federal Department of Homeland Security to use radar technology by Robin, a Netherlands-based company, to determine the source of the drones.

"People have more questions than answers," Schumer said at a news conference Sunday.

Robin manufactures a 360-degree radar detection system that collects data on drones and birds in the air. A flock of "Robins" across the New York-New Jersey metro area, Schumer said, will allow officials to see what type of drones have been dominating local skies. The Robin radar is not a drone itself, and must be attached to a drone or plane.

Suffolk County police said they received 16 reports of drone sightings on Thursday. Nassau County police said they’d received 55 reports of drone sightings since Friday alone, and 79 since Nov. 1. Stewart International Airport in Orange County halted takeoffs and landings for about an hour on Friday night after a drone sighting.

On Sunday, a Nassau County police officer read to Newsday from a statement released by the department Friday noting that "it is not uncommon for residents to report drone sightings to the police department," adding that people have been more likely to report drones following a recent slew of sightings in New Jersey.

Residents in Nassau have reported "objects similar to personally owned recreational drones and nothing like what was reported in New Jersey," the statement said. In contrast, drones spotted in New Jersey were reported to be up to 6 feet in diameter, according to officials.

Centereach resident Donna Sargent said she saw two or three possible drones flashing red and green lights Thursday in Suffolk and called the police, Newsday previously reported.

The FBI and federal Department of Homeland Security have said that the objects do not appear to pose a national security or public safety threat, or "have a foreign nexis."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he has been in contact with federal law enforcement agencies.

"I am calling on federal elected officials to come forward, be transparent, and tell the public exactly what's going on," Blakeman wrote in a statement Friday.

On his social media site Friday night, President-elect Donald Trump encouraged people to shoot down the drones. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) followed suit, saying that the drones should be "shot down, if necessary."

Hochul and Schumer are asking Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety and Reauthorization Act, which they both said would allow certain state and local law enforcement agencies to police drones.

Hochul also asked President Joe Biden to increase the number of federal law enforcement agents assigned to New York and New Jersey.

With AP