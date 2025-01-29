NYC Mayor Eric Adams returning to public schedule after illness, deputy says

Mayor Eric Adams, who’s been out of the public eye since Sunday with a mysterious medical ailment, is feeling better and will return to attending events, his deputy Fabien Levy said Wednesday.

After skipping a regular news conference Tuesday and criminal court Wednesday, Adams is scheduled appear Thursday at an interfaith breakfast and will finally answer press questions about his condition, according to Levy, who said Sunday that the mayor is entitled to privacy and on Wednesday again declined to discuss Adams’ symptoms.

Levy said Sunday that Adams needed to undergo “numerous doctors’ appointments and medical tests” because he "hasn’t been feeling his best."

Adams’ recovery comes as The New York Times reported Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department under President Donald Trump is in conversations with federal prosecutors in Manhattan about dropping the corruption case against Adams.

Both Adams, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, have suggested that the indictment — alleging that Adams accepted illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources and foreign luxury travel in exchange for municipal favors — was lawfare payback for Adams' criticism of now-former President Joe Biden's handling of the migrant crisis. Adams has pleaded not guilty. Trump has said that both he and Adams have been "persecuted" by federal prosecutors.

The Manhattan federal prosecutors handling Adams' case have noted that the investigation began prior to the migrant crisis coming to the city.

Since the indictment, Adams has refrained from criticizing Trump in public, said he wouldn't, and hailed certain aspects of Trump's agenda, such as ramping up deportations of criminal migrants.

In the years before Adams' indictment, he assailed Trump's "idiot behavior" and "buffoonery" and his supporters' "hateful thinking and mindsets," but Adams has changed his tune, defending Trump, meeting him publicly and privately.

Adams is represented by the lawyer Alex Spiro, who also represents Trump adviser and supporter Elon Musk, the world's richest man. The Times reported that Trump's Justice Department has held discussions with Adams' legal team since Trump took office.

Spiro couldn't be immediately reached for comment, nor could the press office of Manhattan federal prosecutors handling the Adams case.