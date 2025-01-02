Queens home of former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey raided by investigators, police commissioner says

Local and federal investigators raided the Queens home of former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey Thursday morning, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, after a subordinate last month accused him of trading overtime for sexual favors.

"At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey," Tisch wrote in a social media post. "Maddrey was suspended from the Department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed warrants on several locations, including his residence."

She said that Manhattan federal prosecutors are leading the investigation.

Maddrey, a 34-year veteran of the NYPD and formerly the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department, resigned from his position on Dec. 20, after he was accused of coercing Lt. Quathisha Epps into a sexual relationship in exchange for additional overtime pay.

Epps made more than $400,000 last year, more than half that in overtime.

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In a news conference held last week, Maddrey’s lawyer, Lambros Lambrou, said that his client had a brief consensual relationship with Epps, but denied ever approving additional overtime. He accused Epps of defrauding the NYPD payroll system.

Lambrou said that Maddrey quit the NYPD because he was tired of the false allegations and wanted to clear his name outside the department.

"Without the constraints of the NYPD, he's going to take the gloves off and fight for his good name going forward," Lambrou said. "He looks forward to proving that these allegations are nothing more than an attempt to skirt criminal liability."

Lambrou did not immediately respond to a call for comment on Thursday’s raids.

Eric Sanders, the lawyer representing Epps, last week called the allegations about his client "disgraceful."

Manhattan federal prosecutors declined to comment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said last week that his office was also investigating Maddrey, calling Epps' allegations “extremely serious and disturbing."

The raid on Maddrey’s home comes amid a shake-up in the police department by the new commissioner.

The appointment of Tisch in November by Mayor Eric Adams signaled a departure from the tradition of sworn law-enforcement officers leading the department. Tisch, who comes from a prominent New York family, has held several high-level posts in city government, including Department of Sanitation commissioner, but has never been a cop. Last week, during an address at a promotion ceremony, she signaled that she would hold police department leadership to the highest standard.

"You must continue to lead with integrity and honor in all of your work," she told the audience at NYPD headquarters. "That is my standard, and it is as clear as it is nonnegotiable."