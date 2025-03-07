The public corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams should be dismissed with prejudice, a special adviser assigned by the presiding judge to oversee the matter concluded on Friday. Manhattan District Court Judge Dale Ho, who presides over the Adams case, took an extraordinary step last month of delaying his decision to drop the case and assigned special adviser Paul Clement, a former Solicitor General under President George W. Bush, to answer six questions regarding what role the court should have. Clement reviewed the effort to dismiss, but ultimately concluded that the judge had little authority other than deciding on whether to grant the prosecution's request to drop the case with the option of bring charges at a later date or dismissing the case once and for all. Clement recommended the latter. "The Court should dismiss the indictment with prejudice," he said in the one-line conclusion of his 33-page brief. Ho had asked Clement, a Republican, to report back on what type of authority the court has when prosecutors decide to dismiss a case. The judge also wanted to know if he could or should consider information not included in the prosecutor’s request to drop the case. Clement was asked to look into whether the dismissal would be permanent — with prejudice — or if the government should be permitted to recharge the mayor at a future date — without prejudice. The special adviser will also give Ho a road map for what could happen if he decides not to approve the Justice Department request. Finally, Clement will look at any other issues that interested outside parties have raised through friend-of-the-court briefs. Federal prosecutors unsealed a five-count indictment against Adams last September, accusing him of soliciting more than $100,000 in campaign contributions from foreign nationals from Turkey. The mayor used straw donors to make the money appear to come from legitimate contributors and then fraudulently received more than $10 million in public matching funds through the city’s campaign finance system, according to court papers. Since 2015, Adams received free or steeply discounted first-class airfare from Turkish business people and a public official, prosecutors charged, and in return he helped the country’s government bypass municipal fire safety regulations to open a new high-rise consulate in Midtown. The mayor pleaded not guilty to all the charges and said that he believes that the charges were politically motivated because of his criticism of the Biden administration’s border security and migrant policy. President Donald Trump, before his election and afterward, said that he sympathized with Adams and considered pardoning him. Instead, acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, ordered the interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon to drop the case — without prejudice — because it interfered with Adams’ ability to carry out Trump’s more restrictive border policy and distracted the mayor from fighting crime in the city. In a letter to Sassoon, Bove admitted that he had not reviewed the case on the merits of the evidence, but questioned whether the former U.S. Attorney Damian Williams had brought the case to raise his political profile with an eye toward elected office. Sassoon refused Bove’s order to move for dismissal, resigning instead, but not before accusing the former Trump defense attorney of making an unethical horse-trade with the mayor. "Adams's attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with the Department's enforcement priorities only ifthe indictment were dismissed," Sassoon wrote in her resignation letter. If the case were to be dismissed without prejudice, Adams could still be charged in the future, creating the perception that he’s being coerced into following the president’s orders under threat of prosecution. "This looks like an effort to extort the mayor into doing the President's will, which is extremely corrupt because, of course, he serves the people of New York and not Trump personally or the president," former Manhattan prosecutor and New York Law professor Rebecca Roiphe told Newsday previously. The judge, however, remains the sole reason the case is still active. Adams’ lawyer Alex Spiro has agreed with the government that the case should be dismissed, though more recently he has argued that prosecutors should not have the option to bring charges later. Ho acknowledged that the judiciary has little authority to force the Justice Department to continue the prosecution, but he sought the advice of Clement nonetheless, using the case against former Army Lt. General Michael Flynn. The former National Security Advisor pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about talks he had with the Russian ambassador. The Justice Department moved to dismiss his charges after the pleading. Washington, D.C, District Dourt Judge Emmet Sullivan instead drafted former Brooklyn federal court judge John Gleeson to review the effort to drop the case. Gleeson, who was also a former federal mob prosecutor, responded with a 82-page brief in which he called the motion to dismiss showed "clear evidence of a gross abuse of prosecutorial power." Sullivan never got the opportunity to respond to Gleeson’s brief because Trump pardoned Flynn, rendering the entire exercise moot. Steven Harfenist, a Lake Success lawyer who submitted a court papers in the Adams case on behalf of Flynn, said that Ho had no authority to "second-guess both the Department of Justice and the defendant on the issue of dismissal." Harfenist said that the judge was trying to "create a controversy that the court could resolve." Finally, he argued that the special adviser and the judge were infringing on the powers of the president. "Neither the district court nor the court’s appointed amici has any authority to investigate or second-guess the internal decision-making of the Executive Branch on such a matter," he said.

