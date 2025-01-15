NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch issues new police vehicle pursuit policy

New York City police officers will no longer engage in speedy pursuits of suspects, except in cases of violent crimes in the interest of public safety, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

In a police statement issued early Wednesday, Tisch announced that police cars will no longer engage in speedy pursuits of suspects except in cases of violent felonies and misdemeanors.

"New York is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, and our officers deserve clear guidance and smart protocols when determining whether to engage in a vehicle pursuit on our streets," Tisch said. "The NYPD’s enforcement efforts must never put the public or the police at undue risk, and pursuits for violations and low-level crimes can be both potentially dangerous and unnecessary."

Tisch said officers will not be subject to disciplinary action if they use their judgment to terminate vehicle pursuits in the interest of public safety.

The new policy appears to be an outgrowth of police accident trends stemming from pursuits. In 2024 there were 2,278 police car pursuits, 25% of which resulted in collisions, property damage or personal loss or injury, according to NYPD data. Officials said 67% of such collisions resulted from a fled car stop, many of which wouldn’t be allowed under the new policy.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said in a statement that the union appreciated the new policy. But he said it was up to the department to make sure the policy was applied so officers and the public aren’t unnecessarily put at risk.