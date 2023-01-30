MTA's next megaproject, $2.8 billion Penn Station Access, already delayed

Less than a week after the MTA finally delivered its long-delayed East Side Access megaproject, the transit agency announced Monday that its next major infrastructure project known as Penn Station Access has already fallen six to nine months behind schedule.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said the $2.8 billion effort, which aims to bring Metro-North Railroad to the LIRR’s original Manhattan home of Penn Station, has fallen victim to one of the main culprits behind the East Side Access delays — a lack of cooperation from Amtrak.

Amtrak officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The MTA formally launched its Penn Station Access project in January of 2022, and started major construction just last month. Still, MTA Capital Construction president Jamie Torres-Springer, at an MTA Board meeting Monday, said the effort is already “potentially behind schedule” by six to nine months, in large part “due to difficulties getting support from Amtrak.”

Much of the construction work for the project is set to take place along Amtrak’s Hell Gate rail line, which stretches from Queens to Westchester County. And so, Torres-Springer said, the MTA and its contractors require assistance from the intercity railroad, both in the form of access to its tracks, and to its workers.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Because the MTA’s East Side Access also ran into delays and cost overruns that project officials attributed to Amtrak’s lack of cooperation, the transit agency said it entered into an agreement with Amtrak that detailed the track outages and workers that would be needed. But, Torres-Springer said, Amtrak officials “have been unable to live up to this agreement to date.”

Torres-Springer said Amtrak “acknowledges these problems” and is working with the MTA on putting together a “recovery schedule” to make up the lost time. That schedule could include taking one track on the Hell Gate line out of service for up to eight months, starting in March.

The announcement of the setback came just five days after the opening of the Long Island Rail Road’s new Grand Central Madison station — the product of the $11.1 billion East Side Access project, the largest in the MTA’s history, which was once expected to be completed in 2009.

That project, too, required a helping hand from Amtrak, because much of the work took place at the Harold Interlocking junction in Queens, through which Amtrak operates. MTA chairman Janno Lieber said Monday that Amtrak’s lack of cooperation added “probably a billion dollars, maybe more” to the budget of East Side Access.

“This is the dynamic that got East Side Access into the hole,” said Lieber.

Different from East Side Access, Lieber said the MTA has legal recourse with Penn Station Access, because of the agreement it reached with Amtrak for its cooperation before construction began.

“We have legal rights. And none of us wants to exercise them. Amtrak is our partner. And, in fairness, they have been trying to improve,” Lieber said.

Although smaller in scale than other transportation megaprojects in the region, Lieber called Penn Station Access the “linchpin” in a broader effort to create a regional rail system, that includes direct connections between LIRR and Metro-North trains. The MTA is also planning a $7 billion reconstruction of Penn Station that it wants to complete before Metro-North trains begin arriving at Penn.