Police: Man, 67, found burned in Penn Station now 'critical'
A 67-year-old man found on fire Friday night inside Penn Station is in critical condition, according to New York City police.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Police were notified of the incident Friday night at around 9 p.m. They found the man with burn injuries to his legs and upper body. The man was then transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said.
A representative for Amtrak, which owns Penn Station, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.
It is the second high-profile burn incident within the city’s transportation system in a week.
Last Sunday, a woman was set on fire aboard an F train. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Sebastian Zapeta, 33, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder in the first and second degrees, as well as arson. The woman’s identity remains unknown.
