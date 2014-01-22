Queens man confesses to killing girlfriend, 2 children: DA

A Queens man suspected in the slaying of his girlfriend and their two toddler daughters told police that he kissed both children and asked them for forgiveness before he stabbed them to death, a top prosecutor said Wednesday.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said that Miguel Mejia-Ramos, 29, who was captured without incident late Monday in Texas, gave a statement to police in which he described the way he stabbed Deisy Garcia, 21, who police described as the suspect’s common law wife, and their two daughters Daniela Mejia, 2, and Yoselin Mejia, 1.

Brown said that Mejia-Ramos snapped when, after an evening of drinking beer on Saturday, he returned home on Sutphin Boulevard and saw a photo on Facebook of Garcia with another man. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow, said a spokeswoman for Brown.