Sarah Palin, Donald Trump to meet in NYC

Sarah Palin has scheduled a meeting with Donald Trump in New York City on Tuesday evening.

The former GOP vice presidential nominee and her family are on a bus tour of East Coast sites this week as she considers running for the GOP nomination to challenge President Barack Obama next year. A spokesman for Trump said the celebrity real estate mogul would meet with Palin at his Trump Tower residence and that the two families probably would go out to dinner.

Trump flirted with a presidential bid earlier this year and raised questions about Obama's birthplace, suggesting he was not born in the U.S. and that his presidency was illegitimate. Obama released his long-form birth certificate to prove he was born in Hawaii, in part because of pressure from Trump.