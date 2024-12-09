Subway chokehold trial: Daniel Penny acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely's death

A Manhattan jury cleared Long Island native Daniel Penny Monday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man, on a city subway train last year, a case that brought into sharp relief New Yorkers’ opinions on race, public safety, mental health and economic inequality.

After eight weeks of trial, the dismissal of the top count of second-degree manslaughter, a deadlock and multiple jury notes, the panel of seven women and five men found Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

After the verdict was read, a shout went up in the courtroom and several Penny supporters clapped. Neely's father, Andre Zachery, cursed repeatedly and was led out of the room.

Penny, who had been stone-faced throughout the trial gave a slight smile and hugged his lawyer. The jury, which was anonymous, was led from the courtroom quickly by court officers to speak to the judge. About an hour later, court officers escorted them from the building into an awaiting van. They ignored press questions.

"I miss my son," Zachery said outside the courthouse after the verdict according to a social media video. "This hurts. This really hurts"

Prosecutors noted they introduced medical records, videos, bodycam footage, and testimony from more than 30 witnesses during the trial.

"The jury has now spoken. At the Manhattan D.A.’s Office we deeply respect the jury process and we respect their verdict," read a prepared statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who prosecuted the case.

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley approved the Manhattan District Attorney’s request to drop the second-degree manslaughter charge because the panel of seven women and five men could not come to a unanimous decision after four days in the jury room.

The judge ordered them to return on Monday to continue deliberations on criminally negligent homicide against the Marine Corps veteran for killing Neely on the F train on May 1, 2023.

Most of the witnesses of the initial outburst testified that they felt threatened by Neely, 30, who struggled with schizophrenia and chronic synthetic marijuana use, until Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, came up behind him, put him in a chokehold and brought him down to the subway floor.

On Monday, Wiley sought to clarify to the jury that coming to a verdict on the second charge would be no easier than the more severe charge.

"The court has no role at all in your deliberations," Wiley told the jury. "It’s not the court’s role to influence your deliberations. By directing you to consider count two the court is not directing you to any specific verdict, in fact, the court is not directing you to any verdict."

He added that they should not infer any pressure to come to a verdict, one way or the other, from the court.

"No jury should surrender their honest opinion just because they are outvoted or you want to bring an end to deliberations," he said.

Again and again, during the trial, the jurors saw a video recording of Penny, 26, gripping Neely from behind, struggling to subdue him as more than a dozen people watched and recorded the incident with their cellphones.

Penny held Neely around the neck and chest for nearly six minutes, at times with the help of bystanders, trying to subdue the homeless man until he eventually stopped moving.

Police officers testified that Neely had a pulse, but was not breathing when they arrived.

Dr. Cynthia Harris, a city medical examiner, told the jury that Penny’s chokehold blocked Neely’s breathing and the blood flow to his brain, causing his death. She ruled the death a homicide by chokehold.

In her testimony, Harris pointed out the veins popping out on Neely’s forehead seen in a cellphone video taken by a freelance journalist at the scene. She described the bruising she found on his neck during his autopsy to support her conclusion.

Defense lawyers Thomas Kenniff and Steven Raiser argued, with the help of a paid forensic pathology expert, that Neely’s health was already compromised when he entered the train from years of living on the street, chronic synthetic marijuana use, the effects of schizophrenia and a blood cell deficiency called sickle cell trait.

In addition to days of complicated medical testimony regarding the cause of death, the jurors had to untangle complex legal issues surrounding the New York self-defense statute.

Manhattan prosecutor Dafna Yoran elicited testimony from all the witnesses on the train that Neely never touched any of the passengers on the train and did not direct his threats to any one in particular.

She also acknowledged in her closing arguments that Penny had "good intentions."

"I told you that it would not be easy because at the end of this case you will be asked to find a man guilty of a killing he did not intend to commit," the prosecutor told the jury.

New York law requires prosecutors to prove that Penny acted unreasonably when he came up behind Neely and put him in the restraint. Self-defense doctrine allows a person to use force, even deadly force, to protect themselves or others from an equal and opposite force — or even the threat of such force.

One passenger, Caedryn Schrunk, a marketing executive for Nike, said that she thought she would die that day.

"He was making life-threatening claims for his own life as well as people on the train," she said. "He was saying I don’t care if I die, I don’t care if you die, I will go to jail."

On a videotaped interview inside the Fifth Precinct station house interrogation room, Penny referred to Neely as a "crackhead" and told police investigators that he felt compelled "to step in because there’s women and children on the train."

The jury also weighed testimony from Penny’s Marine Corps martial arts instructor, who had trained him on the correct techniques of nonlethal chokeholds, which are used to disable, but not kill an opponent.

Under state law, a person is guilty of criminally negligent homicide when they fail to recognize that their actions could cause injury or death.

"What is so tragic about this case is that even though the defendant started out trying to do the right thing, as the chokehold progressed the defendant knew that Jordan Neely was in great distress and dying and he needlessly continued," Yoran said.

However, the assistant district attorney argued Penny held on for too long. The crime took place in the 51 seconds that Neely ceased to struggle and the Long Island man continued to restrain him.

"Danny continued to squeeze until Mr. Neely was dead," the prosecutor said.

Some passengers recorded on cellphone video at the time urged Penny to release Neely, warning that he could kill him. Others were taped expressing fear that Neely was going to get up again.

Raiser told the jury that Neely continued to be a danger to passengers on the train. Another passenger who stopped to help the West Islip native by holding Neely’s arms, testified that the homeless man still had the strength to break free from his grip.

Though Penny had been trained to render an opponent unconscious with a chokehold, sometimes referred to as a sleeper hold or a blood choke, Raiser explained that his client was just trying to keep Neely from getting up and harming another passenger.

"It was not a textbook Marine blood choke, but a blood choke modified as a simple civilian restraint, with the intent not to render Mr. Neely unconscious, but to control his head," Raiser said.

Yoran also pointed out that Neely was unarmed, a police body camera video showed a police officer finding only an unwrapped muffin in his jacket pocket.

Under New York law, if a person reasonably believes that there was a lethal threat they can respond with lethal force.

There was sharp public criticism over how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and police officers handled the case.

Police released Penny after his initial interrogation on May 1, but after a wave of protest from the New York chapter of Black Lives Matter and the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, Bragg took the case to a grand jury and, more than a week later, the Marine veteran was indicted.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman shuttled supporters to a rally outside the Manhattan courthouse to protest the charges against Penny at his arraignment.

Besides disagreements over charging Penny in the case, there was public sympathy toward Neely, whose mother was murdered when he was a teen.

He testified at the trial against her ex-boyfriend who was convicted of the crime. Neely dressed like Michael Jackson and made money busking in the city subway system as the pop star, but his schizophrenia overwhelmed his life. Between 2015 and 2021, Neely cycled in and out of psychiatric hospitals over psychotic episodes a dozen times. He told Bellevue psychiatrists that he believed that rap artist Tupac Shakur recruited him to change the world, according to records. He had hallucinations and heard "satanic" voices, according to the hospital reports.

Neely had multiple arrests, including violent assaults, but those records were barred from trial. He had an open warrant for his arrest at the time of his death.

Penny grew up in West Islip, played lacrosse and joined the Marine Corps after graduating from West Islip High School. Though his parents' divorce disrupted his family life, he still managed to get straight As in school and played stand-up bass in two Long Island symphonies.

He joined the Marines when he didn’t get into the U.S. Naval Academy in Anapolis, Maryland, his mother testified.

When Neely burst onto the F train at Second Avenue, Penny had left the service and was studying architecture in Brooklyn.

The jury spent five days deliberating over the case, asking for a second reading of the instructions on self-defense and the criminal statutes. They also asked repeatedly to see the cellphone video of the struggle inside the subway car and Penny’s police interview.

Of the 12 Manhattanites seated for the jury, most rode the subway every day and told the court that they saw outbursts on the trains nearly daily.