New York City teachers union, Staten Island sue to halt congestion pricing

A New York City teachers union and the Staten Island borough president are the latest to file a federal lawsuit looking to stop the MTA’s congestion pricing plan.

The suit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn by the United Federation of Teachers Local 2 and Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, seeks to “protect” New York and New Jersey residents from the “regressive and discriminatory pricing scheme that violates Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.”

Several other Staten Island residents signed on as plaintiffs in the suit, which seeks a “permanent injunction vacating and setting aside” the U.S. Department of Transportation's congestion pricing approval and asks for further environmental review.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Central Business District Tolling Program, approved by the federal government last summer, would charge most vehicles $15 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan. Congestion pricing supporters say the measure would ease traffic, reduce accidents and improve air quality. The plan aims to generate $1 billion annually in toll revenue that would go to transit infrastructure improvements.

But the teachers union accused federal, state and city regulators of conducting a “rushed and hurried approval process” and called for a more thorough “environmental impact statement that includes the potential effects of the plan on the city’s air quality,” in a statement released on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Fossella said that for Staten Island residents, the plan will “increase traffic, it will make air quality worse, and it will take tens of millions of dollars out of their pockets.”

“Why on earth would we support this?” Fossella said at the event outside Staten Island Borough Hall. “We do not, which is why we are filing this lawsuit.”

The MTA hopes to implement the plan as early as May, but has acknowledged that litigation — including a pair of suits already filed by the State of New Jersey and the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, could delay it.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has repeatedly defended its environmental review process from criticism. In July, MTA spokesman John McCarthy said the published 4,000-page environmental assessment “actually covered every conceivable potential traffic, air quality, social and economic effect, and also reviewed and responded to more than 80,000 comments and submissions.”

Congestion Pricing Now, a coalition of plan supporters, in a statement expressed “disappointment at the latest misguided lawsuit seeking to halt the implementation of congestion pricing,” and said it hoped to see the lawsuit dismissed “and instead see this critical program implemented swiftly.”

Responding to the teachers union's opposition to the plan, Danny Pearlstein, of the Riders Alliance — a transit commuter advocacy group — noted that “every school day, hundreds of thousands of children, parents, faculty members and Department of Education staff depend on subways and buses” that will receive new funding because of congestion pricing.