George Santos at Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump's arraignment

This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Michael O'Keeffe, Nicole Fuller and Robert Brodsky . It was written by Brodsky.

Embattled Long Island Rep. George Santos was part of the chaotic scene outside a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday morning where former President Donald Trump is expected to be arraigned on charges reportedly connected to hush-money payments to a pornographic film star and a former Playboy model — joining dozens of New Yorkers who began lining up before dawn for a coveted spot in the courtroom.

“I’m not here for the cameras. I’m here to support the president of the United States,” Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) said of Trump. "He's being unfairly attacked by a DA."

Trump is expected to turn himself in to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Tuesday, where he will be formally arrested. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court before acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan will follow.

Throngs of New Yorkers — some there to support the former president, others there to celebrate his arrest — rallied outside the courthouse Tuesday morning in advance of Trump's appearance.

While his indictment is still sealed, the former president is expected to be charged with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records, Yahoo News reported Monday, citing a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment.

Trump, 76, who became the first president in United States history to face criminal charges when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him Thursday, announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in November.

Professional line sitters, reporters and Santos

By 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 80 people were waiting outside across from the courthouse — all aiming to get a seat in the courtroom for the unprecedented hearing. Some had already waited over 12 hours and were prepared to wait potentially another half day longer.

Professional line sitters from a company called #LineDudes waited in mini-tents and on camp chairs. Some slept or watched sports on their phones.

A group of reporters played rummy. Some ordered pizza. Some read books. A blogger from the news site Axios distributed hot toddies, a whiskey-based cocktail. A tabloid newspaper reporter smoked a cigar. Private security guards hired by TV news organizations stood sentry.

Meanwhile, an NYPD officer was zip-tying barricades together in the adjoining park so demonstrators — pro-Trump are to be assigned to one side of the park, anti-Trump to the north — can’t throw barricades at each other, police said.

Rep. George Santos arrives outside Manhattaen Criminal Court Tuesday morning. Credit: Newsday/Nicole Fuller

Santos, who has been pressured to resign because of multiple allegations that he lied about his background and résumé, arrived a block from the courthouse Tuesday morning, pursued by a horde of television cameras.

Santos told a Newsday reporter that his constituents need "to see that their representative supports the rule of law. I'm talking to you because you talk to my people. Because this DA refuses to take criminals off the street but wants to stretch a misdemeanor into a felony."

Supporters rally

At Trump Tower, a handful of supporters of the former president rallied against Trump's expected arrest although the crowd thinned out by 9 a.m.

Ricardo Varano, 62, of the Bronx, rode through the scene on rollerblades, balancing a basketball on his finger and on the tip of an American flag. He repeatedly chanted, "Trump. Not Guilty."

Meanwhile, about a dozen people protested against Trump on the corner of 5th Avenue and West 55th Street.

"I'm here celebrating because regular New Yorkers reviewed the evidence and believed there is enough there to indict Trump," said Sandy Radoff of Manhattan. "That means to me that part of our democracy is working."

Julie DeLaurier of Brooklyn and Kathleen Zea of Astoria came to Trump Tower to call for the former president to be imprisoned. DeLaurier held a sign showing Trump in striped prison clothes behind bars, while Zea held a sign that said, "Justice Matters."

"He tried to overthrow our democracy and he's finally seeing the inside of a courtroom for the most minor of his offenses," DeLaurier said. "And there is more to come. And the man will finally be held accountable."

The extraordinary spectacle of a former president appearing in criminal court as a defendant is expected to draw throngs of spectators to lower Manhattan, where the NYPD, FBI and court officials have beefed up security ahead of Trump’s appearance.

Several streets near the courthouse are expected to be closed to traffic, and other nearby streets could experience intermittent closures. The NYPD has ordered all of its 36,000 officers to work ahead of Trump’s court appearance.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, during a news briefing at City Hall Monday, said there were no specific, credible threats to the city connected with Trump's arraignment.

Trump, who as an ex-president has Secret Service protection, is expected to turn himself in to the district attorney’s office for processing, which will likely include taking his fingerprints, and he will be brought to the courthouse for his arraignment.

The case against Trump reportedly stems from $130,000 in payments his campaign allegedly made in 2016 to prevent porn actress Stormy Daniels from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with the former president. The grand jury also examined an alleged hush money payment made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who has said she had a sexual affair with Trump.

Trump, who served one term as president before President Joe Biden defeated him in 2020, has dismissed the indictment as a “witch hunt” and a political persecution and has attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, as well as the presiding judge, on his Truth Social site. The former president has also denied sexual contact with Daniels and McDougal.

Trump’s presidential campaign, which said it has raised more than $7 million, said that he will deliver remarks Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.