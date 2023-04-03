Trump takes off for New York City for Tuesday arraignment

Ex-President Donald Trump has departed Florida on his private jet Monday afternoon ahead of his scheduled arraignment in Manhattan on a still-sealed indictment reportedly connected to an alleged hush-money payment to a pornographic film star.

Trump, 76, became the first president in United States history to face criminal charges when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him last week. Trump, who had announced his candidacy for president earlier this year, is slated to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday in front of acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan after he turns himself in to be formally arrested.

Live television images appeared to show Trump's caravan heading for Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach shortly after noon. The Trump plane took off shortly after 1 p.m. on its way to LaGuardia Airport.

As Trump’s motorcade snaked its way along a Florida highway, supporters held signs and waved, according to broadcast reports.

Live television images appeared to show Trump's caravan heading for Palm Beach International Airport. The Trump plane took off shortly after 1 p.m. on its way to LaGuardia Airport.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The extraordinary scene — a former president appearing in criminal court as a defendant — is expected to draw throngs of spectators to lower Manhattan where the NYPD, FBI and court officials have beefed up security ahead of Trump’s appearance.

The indictment against Trump remains sealed, so it is unclear what charges Trump is facing. But the case against Trump reportedly stems from $130,000 in payments his campaign allegedly made in 2016 to prevent porn actress Stormy Daniels from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with the former president.

The Associated Press, citing sources, is reporting that Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment.

Trump, who served one-term as president before President Joe Biden defeated him in 2020, has dismissed the indictment as a “witch hunt” and a political persecution and has attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as well as the presiding judge, on his Truth Social site.

His campaign said Monday that he will deliver remarks Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Several streets near the lower Manhattan courthouse are expected to be closed to traffic and other nearby streets could experience intermittent closures. The NYPD has ordered all of its 36,000 officers to work ahead of Trump’s court appearance.

Trump, who as an ex-president has Secret Service protection, is expected to turn himself into the district attorney’s office for processing, which will likely include taking his fingerprints and a mug shot, and he will be brought to the courthouse for his arraignment.

After Trump arrives in New York Monday, he’s expected to sleep at his Trump Tower apartment.

Security was beefed up there Monday as supporters and detractors of the ex-president gathered.

Susan Miller, wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” camouflage baseball cap and holding a sign with a caricature of Bragg, said she wants Trump to be President again.

“Look what he gave up for us,” she said, gesturing toward Trump Tower. “He didn't have to do that. He supports our military. Our military was strong. He backed the blue. There are so many good things he did. He is a good man.”

Marni Halasa, professional figure skater and activist from Chelsea in Manhattan, was dressed in a red bodysuit, red shorts and had devil horns, like a devil. She was carrying a toy pitchfork and a sign that said “Time to go you know where!”

She posed for photos with several people.

Dagmar Niederpruem of Trier, Germany, who was visiting the U.S. with her husband Andreas and their sons, Bennet and Joscha, said it was difficult to believe a former president was indicted.

"In Germany, I think there is a little sense of relief, that American justice works,” she said.