U-Haul driver Weng Sor, accused in fatal Brooklyn rampage, intentionally hurt people, prosecutor says

The driver of the U-Haul truck accused of going through a fatal rampage through Brooklyn on Monday told police he intentionally hurt people as he barreled through city streets and sidewalks, killing one man and injuring eight people, a prosecutor said at the defendant's arraignment Wednesday.

Weng Sor, 62, was formally charged with second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.

"The defendant stated that he wanted to hurt these people," Brooklyn prosecutor David Ingle told the judge.

"'It's judgment day and I want to take out enemies. I will not give in,'" Ingle said, quoting the suspect.

On Tuesday, a top NYPD official said Sor was believed to be "suffering from a mental health crisis" during the incident.

Sor was dressed in a black leather hoodie and camouflage pants at his arraignment in a Brooklyn courtroom.

Prosecutors asked for Sor to be remanded and the judge agreed.

The prosecutor said nine people were injured and one later died. He said victims suffered broken bones and blunt force trauma. Ingle described it as a "30-minute high speed chase."

New York City Criminal Court Judge Joshua Glick granted defense attorney Andrew Friedman's request for a psychiatric evaluation.

Friedman: "I have serious concerns about Mr. Sor's ability to participate in his own defense."

Friedman asked for Sor to be placed on suicide watch, protective custody and asked for medical attention while in detention.

Tuesday night, a law enforcement source identified the man killed as YiJie Ye, 44, of Bay 37th Street. He was struck at Bay Parkway and Fifth Avenue. Police did not identify him earlier but he was described as a single father of two children who was driving a moped when he was struck.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Monday described a nearly hour-long episode of rampaging driving which began about 10:22 a.m. at 55th Street and Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge and ended farther north when police boxed in Sor’s U-Haul truck close to the Brooklyn entrance of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel at the intersection of Hamilton and Columbia Streets.

While Sor only had a record of a traffic infraction in New York City for speeding and illegal operation of a truck on a restricted highway — the Belt Parkway — he had eight prior arrests going back to 2002 in Las Vegas, officials said. His record also includes two arrests for battery in Las Vegas and a February 5th arrest in South Carolina for reckless driving and marijuana possession.

Sor was in Florida where he rented the U-Haul truck in West Palm Beach and began driving to New York, passing through South Carolina, officials said.