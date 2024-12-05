Words including 'deny,' 'depose' and 'defend' found on shell casings near the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing, source says 

Investigators found the words "deny" and "depose" and "defend" on shell casings found at the scene of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson outside a Midtown hotel in what police described as a targeted and brazen assassination as the massive search for the gunman continued for a second day Thursday, a law enforcement source told Newsday Thursday.

ABC News, citing police sources, reported Wednesday night that the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were found by detectives on shell casings found at the scene of the early Wednesday morning shooting.

In a separate report Thursday morning that cited law enforcement sources, CNN reported that two words --“delay" and "depose" — were found on a live round and a shell casing.

CNN's report said: “'Depose' was written on a shell casing from a round that was fired into the victim. 'Delay' was written on a live round that was ejected when the shooter appeared to be clearing a jam. Police are exploring whether the words found indicate a motive, pointing to a popular phrase in the insurance industry: 'delay, deny, defend.'"

The Associated Press also reported later Thursday morning, citing a source, that the words "deny," "defend" and "depose" were found on the shell casings.

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows the suspect sought in the the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday. Credit: AP

The manhunt for the gunman included the use of police helicopters, drones and the examination of a vast network of surveillance and other video cameras across the area, police said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Wednesday morning, just before 7 a.m., a masked gunman approached Thompson from behind and opened fire on him as he walked on a sidewalk outside the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue between West 53rd and 54th streets, police said.

Thompson, 50, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was in New York for an annual investors meeting of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurance provider.

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes," NYPD Jessica Tisch said Wednesday, adding: "Many people passed the suspect but he appeared to wait for his intended target."

Thompson was shot at least once in the back and in the right calf, said Tisch. Thompson was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West, previously known as Roosevelt Hospital, at 7:12 a.m., police said.

Police said Wednesday they had no motive for the shooting. Thompson's widow Paulette Thompson told NBC News that her husband had been the subject of threats recently, though she said she didn't have details.

"There had been some threats," she said, according to NBC News. "Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

Police said the gunman's weapon appeared to malfunction during the attack, but he unjammed it and continued firing, suggesting he had a level of expertise with firearms.

The gunman fled the scene northbound, going into an alley between West 54th and 55th streets, then continued on foot on Six Avenue before getting on an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said. A cellphone found in the alley is being examined by investigators, though it wasn't clear if it was connected to the shooter.

Police said they recovered from the scene three live 9 mm rounds and three shell casings.

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Credit: Business Wire

Thompson became chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to the company. Previously, he was CEO of its government programs. He joined the company in 2004.

The NYPD's Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on the case, police said.