Willis Moore identified as person killed in lower Manhattan garage collapse

Willis Moore of Queens has been identified by the NYPD as the person killed in Tuesday's parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan.

An autopsy conducted earlier in the day concluded he died of blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities, according to Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the city medical examiner’s office.

The body of Moore, 59, had been left inside the garage for more than 24 hours because the building, at 57 Ann St., was structurally unsound, officials said. The body was pulled from the wreckage late Wednesday by firefighters and police officers.

At the time of the collapse, there had been as many as 90 vehicles in the garage and on its roof. Five people were also injured in the collapse that killed Moore.

Photographs of the disaster show vehicles toppled on one another like pancakes.

Published reports say Moore was the garage manager.

The garage is owned by a corporate entity called 57 Ann Street Realty Associates Inc., according to the city’s Department of Finance database. The chief executive is listed as Alan Henick of Laurel Hollow in the New York Department of State's Division of Corporations database. Henick couldn’t be reached for comment.

The collapse is being investigated by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, spokeswoman Kay Nguyen said Wednesday.